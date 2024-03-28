LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.33 and last traded at $3.31. Approximately 27,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 245,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

LNZA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on LanzaTech Global in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $593.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 95.22% and a negative net margin of 214.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $162,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in LanzaTech Global in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

