Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 27,876 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $4.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $951.20 million, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.40.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.73 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 87.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.
About Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).
