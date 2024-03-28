Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 27,876 shares.The stock last traded at $4.99 and had previously closed at $4.83.

Global Blue Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $951.20 million, a PE ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.40.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.73 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 87.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Blue Group Holding AG will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group

About Global Blue Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Global Blue Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 53.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

