Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.30.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

MTDR stock opened at $65.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.00. Matador Resources has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $69.40.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,020,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $626,654,000 after acquiring an additional 83,067 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,065,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 329,522 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

