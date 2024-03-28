StockNews.com Lowers LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded LendingTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $44.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

