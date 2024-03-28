MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) Insider Tom Lamb Acquires 2,000 Shares

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report) insider Tom Lamb bought 2,000 shares of MYCELX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £1,000 ($1,263.74).

Tom Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Tom Lamb bought 6,000 shares of MYCELX Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £2,940 ($3,715.41).

MYCELX Technologies Price Performance

LON:MYX opened at GBX 52 ($0.66) on Thursday. MYCELX Technologies Co. has a one year low of GBX 29 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 77.90 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of £11.95 million, a PE ratio of -577.78 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 51.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.20) target price on shares of MYCELX Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

About MYCELX Technologies

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

