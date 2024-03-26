Meyer Handelman Co. Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 67,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,302,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,572,000 after buying an additional 187,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $197,115,000 after buying an additional 90,327 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 14,827 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 854,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.57.

Shares of APTV stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.20. The stock had a trading volume of 785,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,255. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.90.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

