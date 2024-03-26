Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $53.45 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,484,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857,279 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.23% of Trip.com Group worth $53,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCOM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,570. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.57. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCOM. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

