Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $770,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $211.58. The stock had a trading volume of 540,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,220. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.10. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $213.00.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.47.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

