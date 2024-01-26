United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United-Guardian from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

United-Guardian Stock Performance

UG traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $7.53. 6,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 24.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 277.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Further Reading

