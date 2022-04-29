CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 3,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD stock opened at $207.06 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.93. The stock has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of -201.03 and a beta of 1.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.68.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

