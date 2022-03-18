Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of BPTH opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.68. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Path during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bio-Path by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

