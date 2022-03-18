Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
Shares of BPTH opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.68. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.
About Bio-Path (Get Rating)
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.