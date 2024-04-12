Ascendiant Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI)

Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Banzai International Price Performance
Shares of BNZI stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84. Banzai International has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $16.57.
About Banzai International
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banzai International
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Banzai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banzai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.