Ascendiant Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI)

Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BNZI stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84. Banzai International has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $16.57.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; and Boost, a SaaS solution for social sharing by event registrants.

