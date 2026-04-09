Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLSK. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cleanspark from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Cleanspark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Cleanspark in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on Cleanspark from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.37.

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Cleanspark Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleanspark

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,298,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,888,934. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 3.53. Cleanspark has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $23.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cleanspark by 115.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the third quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleanspark during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cleanspark in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cleanspark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) is a leading energy software and services company specializing in advanced microgrid controls and distributed energy resource (DER) management. The firm develops proprietary software platforms designed to optimize power flows across on-grid and off-grid installations, integrating renewable generation, battery storage, and traditional generation assets. CleanSpark’s technology is used by utilities, commercial and industrial enterprises, and remote facilities seeking to enhance energy resilience, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

In addition to its core software offerings, CleanSpark provides end-to-end engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

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