IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $82.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IREN. Weiss Ratings raised IREN from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright raised shares of IREN from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered IREN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Freedom Capital upgraded IREN to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised IREN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.08.

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IREN Price Performance

IREN traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.98. 9,730,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,775,020. IREN has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.64 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 56.59%.IREN’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IREN will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IREN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IREN in the third quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in IREN by 88.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 53,982 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IREN in the third quarter valued at $2,995,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IREN in the second quarter valued at $5,828,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in IREN by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 98,581 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IREN Company Profile

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IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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