Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RIO

Rio Tinto Stock Down 1.1%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rio Tinto

Shares of Rio Tinto stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.40. 429,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,658. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.17. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $53.74 and a twelve month high of $101.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth about $84,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Rio Tinto by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,485 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 16.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,985 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Rio Tinto

Here are the key news stories impacting Rio Tinto this week:

Rio Tinto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company’s activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.