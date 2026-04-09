MDA Space (NYSE:MDA) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MDA Space (NYSE:MDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MDA Space in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MDA Space currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Get MDA Space alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MDA

MDA Space Trading Up 0.1%

MDA Space Company Profile

NYSE:MDA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,752. MDA Space has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $33.75.

(Get Free Report)

MDA Space Ltd is a developer and manufacturer of technology and services to the space industry. It is an international space mission partner and robotics, satellite systems, and geo-intelligence pioneer. It is engaged in communications satellites, Earth and space observation, space exploration, and infrastructure. The Company collaborates and partners with governments and space agencies, commercial space companies, and defence and aerospace prime contractors in the space industry. Geographically, it generates the majority of its revenue from Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.