Seaport Research Partners Issues Positive Forecast for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Price

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Seaport Research Partners from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Seaport Research Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.85.

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Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $67.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.73. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $76.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 35,212 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $2,647,942.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 138,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,835.20. This trade represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 62,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $4,388,215.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,499.02. This represents a 74.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 620,550 shares of company stock valued at $44,127,667 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,211,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,680,249,000 after buying an additional 1,012,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,163,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,607,557,000 after acquiring an additional 165,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,413,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,215,766,000 after acquiring an additional 202,865 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,811,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,310,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $854,370,000 after acquiring an additional 56,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

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Delta Air Lines Company Profile

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Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

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