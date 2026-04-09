Capital One Financial Raises Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $41.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HAL. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore upgraded Halliburton from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

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Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $41.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, COO Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $184,014.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 187,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,645.86. The trade was a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $1,900,006.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 344,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,044,943.60. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 415,508 shares of company stock valued at $15,291,882 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 110,220,971 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,114,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,825,761 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,436,336,000 after purchasing an additional 861,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,097,164 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $878,806,000 after acquiring an additional 443,064 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Halliburton by 82,596.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,771,388 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $841,339,000 after acquiring an additional 29,735,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,004,682 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $639,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,983 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

About Halliburton

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Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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