Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 145,427 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 338% from the previous session’s volume of 33,168 shares.The stock last traded at $4.86 and had previously closed at $4.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research cut Rakuten from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rakuten presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Rakuten Trading Up 6.2%

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Rakuten had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. Analysts predict that Rakuten, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Rakuten

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Rakuten, Inc is a diversified internet services company based in Tokyo, Japan, and founded in 1997 by Hiroshi Mikitani, who continues to serve as chairman and chief executive officer. Originally established as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded its reach to become a global technology group offering a wide range of digital services and consumer-facing platforms. The company is listed in Japan but its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol RKUNY.

At the core of Rakuten’s business is its e-commerce marketplace, Rakuten Ichiba, which hosts millions of merchants and serves tens of millions of customers across Japan and other key markets.

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