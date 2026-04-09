Intertek Gp (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Intertek Gp (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 21,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 23,338 shares.The stock last traded at $48.88 and had previously closed at $49.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Intertek Gp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Intertek Gp Stock Up 3.9%

Intertek Gp Company Profile

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average is $61.04.

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INTERTEK GP (OTCMKTS: IKTSY) is a global provider of quality assurance, testing, inspection and certification services. The company helps clients across a broad spectrum of industries—ranging from oil and gas to consumer goods and electronics—ensure that their products, processes and operations meet regulatory, safety and performance standards. Its core offerings include laboratory testing, supply chain audits, conformity assessments and technical advisory services designed to support risk management and product integrity.

Intertek’s business is organized around four principal service lines: Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification.

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