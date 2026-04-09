Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1425 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 135.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

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Whitestone REIT Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $16.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $872.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.71. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $43.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.27 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Whitestone REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of retail and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Texas markets, including the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, where it primarily owns open-air neighborhood and community shopping centers. Whitestone REIT focuses on convenience- and necessity-based retail, partnering with grocers, fitness operators, service providers and other essential tenants to drive consistent foot traffic and stable occupancy.

In addition to property ownership, Whitestone REIT provides asset and property management services, leasing expertise and development capabilities.

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