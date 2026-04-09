Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,876,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,557,000 after purchasing an additional 445,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,922,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,073,000 after acquiring an additional 117,639 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 19.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,599,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,940,000 after acquiring an additional 431,382 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,426,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,596,000 after acquiring an additional 357,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,680,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total value of $11,916,577.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,054,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,695,075.02. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 19,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.06, for a total transaction of $7,960,999.02. Following the sale, the president owned 406,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,278,400.64. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,636 shares of company stock worth $28,690,657. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $600.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.98.

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CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $426.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -576.36, a P/E/G ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.75. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $324.49 and a 12-month high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

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