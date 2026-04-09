Liquidity Services, Inc. $LQDT Holdings Lifted by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,177 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LQDT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 451.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 104.1% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 52.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

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Liquidity Services Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $31.99 on Thursday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $992.01 million, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $121.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.76 million. Liquidity Services has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.380 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research set a $44.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LQDT

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidity Services

In other Liquidity Services news, Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 52,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $1,728,425.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,485.20. This represents a 34.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $159,291.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 65,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,424.65. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 83,357 shares of company stock worth $2,761,699 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc is a technology-driven provider of online marketplaces for surplus and remarketed assets. Through its wholly owned platforms—such as Liquidation.com, GovDeals, Machinio and GoIndustry DoveBid—the company connects sellers of industrial equipment, commercial inventory, government surplus and transportation assets with a broad base of registered buyers. Its solutions blend auction formats, fixed-price listings and managed-service offerings to support efficient asset disposition across a wide range of industries.

The company’s core services include asset valuation, marketing, inspection and logistics coordination.

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