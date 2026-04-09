Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI Shares Bought by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,459 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

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Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $89.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $112.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 10.09%.The company had revenue of $896.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930-4.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $96.00 price target on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Donaldson to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DCI

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc (NYSE: DCI) is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson’s product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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