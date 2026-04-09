Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded at Barclays

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

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Marvell Technology Trading Up 4.6%

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $114.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $755,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,285.35. This represents a 40.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,607,462.20. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,168 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,940. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA’s $2 billion investment and expanded partnership with Marvell validates Marvell’s role in NVLink Fusion, optical interconnects and AI-scale networking — adds cash, strengthens distribution path into large NVIDIA-led AI deals and is the primary catalyst for the recent rally. NVIDIA Invests $2B in Marvell

NVIDIA’s $2 billion investment and expanded partnership with Marvell validates Marvell’s role in NVLink Fusion, optical interconnects and AI-scale networking — adds cash, strengthens distribution path into large NVIDIA-led AI deals and is the primary catalyst for the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Barclays/Barron’s upgrade highlights Marvell’s optical?networking technology (silicon photonics/optical interconnects) as a durable growth driver beyond generic “AI chip” narratives — a thematic endorsement that supports higher multiple valuation for MRVL. Marvell Stock Gets an Upgrade

Barclays/Barron’s upgrade highlights Marvell’s optical?networking technology (silicon photonics/optical interconnects) as a durable growth driver beyond generic “AI chip” narratives — a thematic endorsement that supports higher multiple valuation for MRVL. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed solid revenue growth (Q4 revenue +22% YoY) and management gave upbeat FY2027 Q1 guidance (27% revenue growth implied by some writeups), supporting the growth narrative despite margin headwinds. Seeking Alpha on Nvidia Investment

Recent quarterly results showed solid revenue growth (Q4 revenue +22% YoY) and management gave upbeat FY2027 Q1 guidance (27% revenue growth implied by some writeups), supporting the growth narrative despite margin headwinds. Positive Sentiment: Heavy options activity and institutional interest have amplified the move higher — a sign of elevated bullish positioning that can attract momentum flows. Unusual Options Trades

Heavy options activity and institutional interest have amplified the move higher — a sign of elevated bullish positioning that can attract momentum flows. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and screeners continue to flag upside potential but stress execution risk — the longer?term case depends on integration of recent deals (e.g., Celestial AI) and winning design slots in hyperscaler procurements. TipRanks Coverage

Analyst commentary and screeners continue to flag upside potential but stress execution risk — the longer?term case depends on integration of recent deals (e.g., Celestial AI) and winning design slots in hyperscaler procurements. Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat noted a small quarterly dividend and broad institutional ownership (~83%); these are supportive for longer?term holders but not immediate catalysts. MarketBeat MRVL

MarketBeat noted a small quarterly dividend and broad institutional ownership (~83%); these are supportive for longer?term holders but not immediate catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales (EVP Mark Casper, COO Chris Koopmans and others) have been disclosed in the past week — some pre?planned but large enough to increase short?term supply and fuel profit?taking. SEC filings: Mark Casper SEC and Chris Koopmans SEC

Multiple insider sales (EVP Mark Casper, COO Chris Koopmans and others) have been disclosed in the past week — some pre?planned but large enough to increase short?term supply and fuel profit?taking. SEC filings: and Negative Sentiment: Gross?margin contraction and competitive pricing pressure were called out by analysts — margin risk and a richer valuation raise the probability of short?term pullbacks if growth or margins disappoint. Seeking Alpha Margin Note

About Marvell Technology

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Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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