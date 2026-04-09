Ascendiant Capital Markets Lowers Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Price Target to $10.50

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Intrusion in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Intrusion from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intrusion

Intrusion Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -1.84. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 127.65% and a negative return on equity of 86.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intrusion will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intrusion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 18.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Intrusion during the second quarter worth $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Intrusion during the third quarter worth $91,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 158,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 123,740 shares during the period. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrusion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections. The company also provides INTRUSION TraceCop, a big data tool that contains an inventory of network selectors and enrichments to support forensic investigations; and INTRUSION Savant, a network monitoring solution that uses the data available in TraceCop to identify suspicious traffic in real-time.

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