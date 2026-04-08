FY2027 EPS Estimates for UBS Group Cut by Erste Group Bank

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) – Analysts at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.93. The consensus estimate for UBS Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.
UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 10.88%.The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBS
UBS Group Trading Down 0.3%
UBS Group stock opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $49.36.
Institutional Trading of UBS Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 118.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in UBS Group by 75.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.
UBS Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.
Key Headlines Impacting UBS Group
Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UBS is joining a multi?bank 2026 sandbox to test a Swiss?franc stablecoin and blockchain payment rails, positioning the firm to gain footholds in tokenized payments and client use?cases if the tests succeed. This supports longer?term fees and product innovation. UBS partners with five banks for Swiss franc stablecoin sandbox
- Positive Sentiment: UBS has arranged bond insurance on a debt issuance backed by private?credit stakes, a sign the bank is innovating funding and risk?transfer techniques for alternative credit exposures — potentially reducing balance?sheet risk and enabling fee income. UBS Taps Bond Insurer for Debt Backed by Private Credit Stakes
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerage consensus still leans constructive on UBS shares (consensus “Moderate Buy”), which can help limit selling pressure and support valuation multiples. UBS Given Consensus Recommendation of Moderate Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: UBS research cut its S&P 500 target for 2026 amid Middle East tensions and higher oil — a macro view that may make the bank more defensive in asset allocation and could weigh on trading/wealth management volumes if markets remain volatile. UBS Slashes S&P 500 Forecast Amid Middle East Tensions
- Neutral Sentiment: Several UBS analyst calls on other companies (e.g., maintaining/raising price targets on energy and tech names) are active — notable for revenue from research and investment banking but not immediate drivers of the bank’s own fundamentals. Cheniere Energy: Maintained Buy by UBS analyst
- Negative Sentiment: A U.S. court refused UBS’s bid to modify a 1999 Holocaust?era asset settlement, an adverse legal outcome that raises reputational risk and potential for additional litigation or settlement costs. UBS Loses Legal Bid to Clarify 1999 Holocaust Asset Accord
- Negative Sentiment: Swiss authorities plan to publish stricter capital rules for UBS that could materially affect the bank’s capital allocation, dividend/shareholder policy and even its domicile decision — a regulatory overhang that investors should watch closely. Swiss poised to issue UBS capital rules
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.
Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.
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