FY2027 EPS Estimates for UBS Group Cut by Erste Group Bank

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) – Analysts at Erste Group Bank dropped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.93. The consensus estimate for UBS Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 10.88%.The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UBS. Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.30 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UBS

UBS Group Trading Down 0.3%

UBS Group stock opened at $39.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $49.36.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 118.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in UBS Group by 75.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Key Headlines Impacting UBS Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.