Magnolia Oil & Gas’ (MGY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $29.00. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGY. UBS Group upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

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Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 2.7%

MGY stock opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $19.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.18 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 24.79%.Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In related news, CFO Brian Corales sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $960,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 184,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,263.36. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Djerejian sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $521,640.00. Following the sale, the director owned 110,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,116.50. The trade was a 14.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 338,954 shares of company stock valued at $9,911,733 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Magnolia Oil & Gas

Here are the key news stories impacting Magnolia Oil & Gas this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp sharply raised multi-quarter and full?year EPS forecasts and reiterated an “Overweight” rating with a $38 price target — the firm bumped FY2026 and FY2027 estimates materially and lifted quarterly estimates across 2026–2027, implying stronger forward earnings and giving investors an earnings-driven reason to buy. KeyCorp estimate summary

KeyCorp sharply raised multi-quarter and full?year EPS forecasts and reiterated an “Overweight” rating with a $38 price target — the firm bumped FY2026 and FY2027 estimates materially and lifted quarterly estimates across 2026–2027, implying stronger forward earnings and giving investors an earnings-driven reason to buy. Positive Sentiment: Zacks added MGY to its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, increasing visibility to momentum and quant-driven investors who follow Zacks’ top picks. New Strong Buy Stocks for April 7th

Zacks added MGY to its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, increasing visibility to momentum and quant-driven investors who follow Zacks’ top picks. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance piece outlines “2 reasons to like MGY and 1 to stay skeptical,” summarizing bullish points (e.g., cash flow/production outlook and capital return potential) while flagging downside exposure (commodity-price sensitivity or execution risk) — useful for investors weighing upside against cyclical risks. 2 Reasons to Like MGY and 1 to Stay Skeptical

A Yahoo Finance piece outlines “2 reasons to like MGY and 1 to stay skeptical,” summarizing bullish points (e.g., cash flow/production outlook and capital return potential) while flagging downside exposure (commodity-price sensitivity or execution risk) — useful for investors weighing upside against cyclical risks. Neutral Sentiment: General company coverage (e.g., profile pages such as CNN’s MGY summary) increases informational visibility but doesn’t introduce fresh catalysts; useful for new investors researching the name. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. Class A (CNN)

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE: MGY) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company’s core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading

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