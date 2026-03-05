NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 363,103 SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF $EBND

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 363,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 354.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EBND opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $21.94.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0909 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index includes government bonds issued by countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated B3/B-/B- or higher using the middle rating of Moody’s Investor Service, Inc, Standard & Poor’s, Inc and Fitch Inc SSgA Funds Management, Inc serves as the investment adviser to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.