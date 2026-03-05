NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 4,705 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $494,000. American Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 10Elms LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.75 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.79 and a 200-day moving average of $106.95.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.