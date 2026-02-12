Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Price Down 49.6% – Should You Sell?

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) dropped 49.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26.31 and last traded at GBX 28.60. Approximately 10,978,723 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,001% from the average daily volume of 997,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.80.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 96 to GBX 62 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 90.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 58.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 61.04. The stock has a market cap of £42.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide.

Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,900 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

