QXO (NYSE:QXO) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.14 and last traded at $27.1350, with a volume of 17200954 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Key QXO News

Here are the key news stories impacting QXO this week:

Get QXO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QXO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of QXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $30.00 price target on QXO in a research note on Friday, January 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QXO in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of QXO from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QXO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

QXO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of -61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QXO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in QXO by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,195,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 155,500 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QXO by 1,156.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 127,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,146 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC grew its stake in shares of QXO by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,106,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC grew its stake in shares of QXO by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 31,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its holdings in QXO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

About QXO

(Get Free Report)

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.