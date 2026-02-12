VivoSim Labs (NASDAQ:VIVS) Releases Earnings Results

VivoSim Labs (NASDAQ:VIVS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. VivoSim Labs had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 1,413.57%.The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

VivoSim Labs Stock Performance

Shares of VIVS stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.21. VivoSim Labs has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37.

Get VivoSim Labs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VivoSim Labs in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of VivoSim Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VivoSim Labs stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in VivoSim Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.89% of VivoSim Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VivoSim Labs

(Get Free Report)

VivoSim Labs, Inc (NASDAQ: VIVS) is a biotechnology company specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced 3D human tissue models for preclinical drug testing and disease modeling. The company’s proprietary organoid platforms and cell-based assays are designed to replicate human physiological environments, enabling more predictive evaluation of drug efficacy, safety, and toxicity before clinical trials. By integrating cutting-edge bioengineering and microfluidics technologies, VivoSim Labs seeks to bridge the gap between traditional cell culture methods and human clinical outcomes.

The company’s product portfolio includes 3D bioprinted tissues, organ-on-a-chip systems, and disease-specific models targeting key therapeutic areas such as oncology, cardiology, and hepatology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VivoSim Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoSim Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.