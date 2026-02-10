Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.00. 6,524,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $65.94 and a one year high of $87.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.16.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $87,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,571.40. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $650,419.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,184.06. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,082. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,584,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,270 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $238,688,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,081,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,139 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,653,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,355,000 after purchasing an additional 702,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 92.8% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 873,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,341,000 after purchasing an additional 420,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $87.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Featured Stories

