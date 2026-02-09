DigiByte (DGB) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.12 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $75.12 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,962.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $515.54 or 0.00747563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.95 or 0.00472647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00076917 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.18 or 0.00336677 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 18,140,331,935 coins and its circulating supply is 18,080,540,706 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

