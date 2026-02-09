DigiByte (DGB) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.12 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $75.12 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002792 BTC.
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,962.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000136 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $515.54 or 0.00747563 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012107 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.95 or 0.00472647 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00076917 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.18 or 0.00336677 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012074 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 18,140,331,935 coins and its circulating supply is 18,080,540,706 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.