SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP) Short Interest Update

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 81,336 shares, an increase of 708.9% from the December 31st total of 10,055 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,287 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company's shares are sold short.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

WIP traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.07. 71,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,434. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a one year low of $35.94 and a one year high of $41.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 249,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 146,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries. WIP was launched on Mar 13, 2008 and is managed by State Street.

