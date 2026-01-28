Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Short Interest Update

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 84,267 shares, an increase of 301.7% from the December 31st total of 20,976 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,835 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,835 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance

GHI stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $7.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,335. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. The company has a market cap of $186.30 million, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 6.63. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

Get Greystone Housing Impact Investors alerts:

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.36). Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.11%.The company had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.7%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Motco acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 16.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter worth $179,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jones Trading reduced their price objective on Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

View Our Latest Report on Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on financing and preserving affordable and sustainable rental housing in the United States. As the country’s first social?impact REIT dedicated to housing, GHI aims to deliver stable, long?term cash flows to its shareholders while supporting underserved communities through strategic capital deployment.

The company originates, underwrites and manages a diversified portfolio of first?mortgage loans secured by multifamily residential properties, with an emphasis on workforce, affordable and mixed?income developments.

Recommended Stories

