Qualstar Corporation (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Short Interest Update

Qualstar Corporation (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,256 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 965 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Qualstar Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBAK opened at $19.75 on Friday. Qualstar has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 million, a P/E ratio of 48.17 and a beta of -0.24.

Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.

About Qualstar

Qualstar Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of automated magnetic tape library and data storage products. The company’s offerings include modular tape library modules, standalone autoloaders, and multi-frame library systems that integrate with a variety of tape media standards such as LTO, DLT and SDLT. Qualstar’s solutions leverage robotic tape handling to deliver high-capacity, reliable and cost-effective backup and archival storage for data centers.

These tape library systems are engineered for scalability, allowing organizations to expand storage capacity incrementally as data retention needs grow.

