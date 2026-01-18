Nordea Investment Management AB Has $4.81 Million Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 420,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381,183 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $4,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 438.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,769 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 195,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 96,608 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 157,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 51,169 shares during the last quarter.

PEB stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 7.45%.The company had revenue of $398.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.570 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.260 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.08.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company’s investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB’s portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

