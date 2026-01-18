LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $74.29 Average PT from Analysts

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.2857.
Several research analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LendingTree from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on LendingTree from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th.
LendingTree Stock Up 1.3%
TREE stock opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $929.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34 and a beta of 2.08. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.47. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $290.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LendingTree Company Profile
LendingTree, Inc operates an online marketplace that connects consumers with a network of lenders and financial service providers. Through its platform, borrowers can compare loan offers for mortgages, home equity loans, personal loans, student loans, auto loans and small business financing. The company also offers tools for comparing credit cards and deposit accounts, allowing users to research rates and terms from a range of providers in one place.
Founded in 1996 by Doug Lebda, LendingTree pioneered the comparison-shopping model for consumer credit products.
