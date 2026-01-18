LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $74.29 Average PT from Analysts

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.2857.

Several research analysts recently commented on TREE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LendingTree from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on LendingTree from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LendingTree

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LendingTree Stock Up 1.3%

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in LendingTree by 1,747.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 546,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,260,000 after buying an additional 516,958 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 27.3% in the second quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 382,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,183,000 after buying an additional 82,131 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in LendingTree by 0.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 381,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,160,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 69.0% during the second quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 305,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,328,000 after buying an additional 124,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

TREE stock opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $929.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34 and a beta of 2.08. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.47. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $290.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc operates an online marketplace that connects consumers with a network of lenders and financial service providers. Through its platform, borrowers can compare loan offers for mortgages, home equity loans, personal loans, student loans, auto loans and small business financing. The company also offers tools for comparing credit cards and deposit accounts, allowing users to research rates and terms from a range of providers in one place.

Founded in 1996 by Doug Lebda, LendingTree pioneered the comparison-shopping model for consumer credit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.