Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $17.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.9% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,271,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,553,830,000 after buying an additional 4,378,977 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,955,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301,015 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63,164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,878 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 474.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 1,507,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,649 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,488,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,172,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,963 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $695.32 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $699.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $684.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $663.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

