IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $67.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.3571.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IREN shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of IREN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Citigroup began coverage on IREN in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IREN in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded IREN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd.

Shares of IREN stock opened at $51.89 on Friday. IREN has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $76.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $240.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.60 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 86.96%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IREN will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and raised several 2027 quarterly and full?year EPS estimates (improving FY2027 to -$0.10 from -$0.23) and left an $80 price target — a bullish signal that supports longer?term upside expectations for IREN. HC Wainwright Upgrades IREN

HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and raised several 2027 quarterly and full?year EPS estimates (improving FY2027 to -$0.10 from -$0.23) and left an $80 price target — a bullish signal that supports longer?term upside expectations for IREN. Positive Sentiment: IREN is getting strong retail and social attention — it topped X (Twitter)’s most?searched cashtags recently, which can boost short?term volume and momentum. Bitcoin miner IREN tops X’s most searched cashtags

IREN is getting strong retail and social attention — it topped X (Twitter)’s most?searched cashtags recently, which can boost short?term volume and momentum. Positive Sentiment: Coverage and narrative are shifting toward AI infrastructure: reports describe IREN moving from bitcoin mining toward AI/data?center services — a strategic pivot that, if executed, could lift growth and multiple expansion. Iren’s Strategic Shift

Coverage and narrative are shifting toward AI infrastructure: reports describe IREN moving from bitcoin mining toward AI/data?center services — a strategic pivot that, if executed, could lift growth and multiple expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Industry analysts rank IREN as a viable GPU?as?a?service/data?center player but not the top choice; the company owns data centers and has hyperscaler customers, yet competitors with stronger platforms or faster expansion are cited as better positioned. This positions IREN as part of the secular AI infra theme but suggests limited market?share upside versus leaders. The 5 Best GPU-as-a-Service Providers for 2026

Industry analysts rank IREN as a viable GPU?as?a?service/data?center player but not the top choice; the company owns data centers and has hyperscaler customers, yet competitors with stronger platforms or faster expansion are cited as better positioned. This positions IREN as part of the secular AI infra theme but suggests limited market?share upside versus leaders. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the positive signals, HC Wainwright also cut several near?term 2026 EPS estimates sharply (FY2026 to -$0.80 and multiple quarter downgrades), signaling weaker near?term profitability and raising uncertainty about the recovery trajectory — a likely driver of the intraday pullback.

Offsetting the positive signals, HC Wainwright also cut several near?term 2026 EPS estimates sharply (FY2026 to -$0.80 and multiple quarter downgrades), signaling weaker near?term profitability and raising uncertainty about the recovery trajectory — a likely driver of the intraday pullback. Negative Sentiment: High trading volume and the stock’s elevated beta make IREN prone to volatility around headlines and upgrades; some investors appear to be taking profits after recent run?ups tied to analyst activity and social attention, contributing to downward pressure.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Situational Awareness LP boosted its position in shares of IREN by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,400,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,254 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IREN in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,228,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IREN by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 3,873,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,776,000 after purchasing an additional 607,189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IREN by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,341,000 after purchasing an additional 936,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of IREN by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,767,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,877,000 after buying an additional 751,635 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

