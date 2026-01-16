Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $58.59 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,326 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares MBS ETF worth $58,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,329,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,449 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,767,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,079,000 after purchasing an additional 153,806 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 349.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,964,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631,536 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,297,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,634,000 after buying an additional 254,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,101,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,183,000 after buying an additional 50,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.67 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $90.84 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

