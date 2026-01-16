Global Payments Inc. $GPN Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,905 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Global Payments worth $50,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,050,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,156 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 13.8% during the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,524,000 after purchasing an additional 523,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,844,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Global Payments by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,070,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,760,000 after purchasing an additional 98,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on Global Payments from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.05.

Seaport Research upgraded GPN from "hold" to "strong-buy," which could attract momentum and buy-side interest from investors who follow upgrades.

Zacks included GPN in a short list of "value stocks to buy," highlighting the company as a cash-flow-rich value pick; that framing may draw value-oriented investors.

Aggregated analyst coverage still shows a consensus "hold," signaling mixed expectations that may limit large-scale buying until clearer catalysts emerge.

TD Cowen trimmed its price target from $95 to $90 and kept a "hold" rating — a downward revision of valuation that can dampen upside expectations and weigh on sentiment.

A reported sale of GPN shares by Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. is being viewed negatively by some traders — insider selling often raises short-term concern about near-term conviction.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel sold 4,464 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $347,343.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,389.34. The trade was a 12.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.42 per share, for a total transaction of $846,116.64. Following the purchase, the director owned 59,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,450.26. The trade was a 21.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,772 and have sold 18,080 shares valued at $1,439,350. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $74.82 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $114.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 19.68%.The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.600-6.666 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

