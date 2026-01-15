SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Short Interest Update

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 80,806 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the December 15th total of 43,710 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,007 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,007 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Price Performance

XSW traded down $2.85 on Thursday, reaching $183.09. 51,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,570. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.19. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.55 and a fifty-two week high of $205.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the third quarter valued at $728,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the second quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 238.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Financial LLC now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

