H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $894.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.34 million. H. B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 3.28%.H. B. Fuller’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. H. B. Fuller updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.350-4.700 EPS.

H. B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of H. B. Fuller stock opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69. H. B. Fuller has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $67.05.

Get H. B. Fuller alerts:

Insider Transactions at H. B. Fuller

In other news, CFO John J. Corkrean sold 14,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $857,728.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 54,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,700.26. This trade represents a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $413,038.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,165.58. This trade represents a 42.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of H. B. Fuller

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,858,000 after buying an additional 33,522 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 200.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 820,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,661,000 after acquiring an additional 548,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 35.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 98,468 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of H. B. Fuller by 27.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 360,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 78,690 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of H. B. Fuller by 128.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 217,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 122,007 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of H. B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of H. B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of H. B. Fuller in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised H. B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H. B. Fuller has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on FUL

H. B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H. B. Fuller Company, founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a global adhesives and specialty chemical solutions provider serving a wide array of industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets adhesive technologies, sealants, polymers and related chemical products designed to enhance product performance, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

Fuller’s product portfolio spans multiple market segments, including packaging and converting, general industrial assembly, electronics, transportation, hygiene and construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H. B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.