Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 74.84% and a negative return on equity of 73.44%.

Biomerica Stock Performance

BMRA opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.11. Biomerica has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $10.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biomerica in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Biomerica presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of in vitro diagnostic tests for clinical diagnostic, life science research and food safety applications. The company’s product portfolio includes enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISAs), lateral flow immunoassays, point-of-care devices and specialty reagents designed to aid in the detection and monitoring of gastrointestinal, metabolic and autoimmune conditions. Biomerica’s diagnostics are used by hospitals, clinical and reference laboratories, and research institutions seeking solutions for early disease detection and patient management.

Key offerings from Biomerica include serological tests for celiac disease and gluten intolerance, quantitative assays for colorectal cancer screening markers such as M2-PK, and a range of point-of-care kits for metabolic monitoring.

