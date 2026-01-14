MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 7,554 shares.The stock last traded at $116.5760 and had previously closed at $116.75.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.36.
MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
