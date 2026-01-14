Short Interest in NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ:NIVF) Declines By 93.8%

NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,899 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the December 15th total of 223,462 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,239 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,239 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NewGenIvf Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NIVF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. 108,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,312. NewGenIvf Group has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1,907.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37.

Get NewGenIvf Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NewGenIvf Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded NewGenIvf Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About NewGenIvf Group

(Get Free Report)

NewGenIVF Group Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol NIVF, is an integrated provider of reproductive medicine services in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates a network of fertility clinics across major Chinese cities, delivering comprehensive infertility diagnosis and treatment to patients and couples. Its facilities are equipped with modern laboratories and surgical suites designed for assisted reproductive procedures.

NewGenIVF’s service offerings encompass a wide range of assisted reproductive technologies (ART), including in vitro fertilization (IVF), intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), and fertility preservation through ovarian tissue and gamete cryopreservation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewGenIvf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewGenIvf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.