Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN Holdings Trimmed by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUPN. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $51,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $51.36 on Tuesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -151.05, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $44.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.82 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $31,552.40. Following the sale, the vice president owned 14,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,735.52. This trade represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Mottola sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,153.36. The trade was a 56.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SUPN

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained?release formulations.

The company’s marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended?release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended?release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention?deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.